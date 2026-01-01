Every track has a rack — a left-to-right chain you fill with MIDI effects, an instrument, and audio effects. Drag modules around to change the order. The signal flows through whatever you put there.

03 · Racks Chain anything, in any order.

01 MIDI effects Shape the notes before the instrument hears them — arpeggiator, humanizer, transpose, randomize.

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02 Instrument Anything from the built-in twelve, or your own VST3 instruments.

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03 Audio effects Tone, dynamics, space, color — stack as many as you like, in any order.

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