Jul 2026 New · 1.5.0 Pitch Editor, audio-to-MIDI, tempo lanes & more What’s new

Write, record
and mix
your own music.

Everything you need to make a song — instruments, drums, effects, recording and mixing — in one app. Free. No account, no subscription.

Free download Watch the demo Windows, Mac & Linux
Price Free
Built-in sounds 12 instruments · 27+ effects
Edit Notes · Audio · Drums
Export WAV · MP3 · separate tracks
Plug-ins Bring your own (VST3)
Works on Windows, Mac & Linux
SANDYNE carrie5.sand 72 BPM · 4/4 · C MAJOR
SANDYNE main window: track list with eight colored instrument tracks (drums, bass, sub, chords, arp, sandst0rm, pad, piano), an automation lane snaking across the timeline, the Plugins/Samples browser on the left, and a full Rack panel along the bottom showing a Terrain wavetable synth, Maximize, Phaser, Pan3D and Compressor modules.
Track types Instrument · Audio · Drums · Group
Your plug-ins VST3 instruments & effects
Editors Notes · Audio · Drums
Mix Groups · Ducking · Master
Save as WAV · MP3 · separate tracks
For pros Optional command-line tools
01 · Demo

See it in action.

A short look at the app working — building a beat, adding sounds, and putting a song together. No talking, just the app.

● REC Beats.mp4 PLAYBACK · LOCAL
02 · Editors

Three editors, one timeline.

Notes, audio recordings, and drum patterns all live on the same timeline. Double-click any clip to open the right editor for it.

SANDYNE Piano roll editor showing 19 bars of a layered melodic part — green G/G2 notes with blue chord tones (D3, F3, A#3, D4, D#4) — over a scale-aware keyboard guide, with a Note Velocity strip below.
Note editor

Write and edit notes.

Draw notes on a piano-style grid, choose how loud each one is, and let the editor highlight the right scale. Type with your computer keyboard if you don't have a piano controller.

SANDYNE Sample editor with a stereo waveform showing five bars of percussive audio, ruler bar with beat markers, and a Sample Ops panel on the right with cut, trim, fade, normalize, denoise, scale, stretch, and zero-crossing controls.
Audio editor

Work with recordings.

Browse and preview audio files, drag them onto the timeline, then trim, fade, or loop. You can even split a recording into separate parts — like pulling vocals out of a song — onto their own tracks.

SANDYNE Beats editor showing a 16-step pattern across multiple drum lanes (Kick, Snare, Closed Hat, Cowbell, Hi Conga, Mid Conga, Claves and more) with per-step values in cyan and violet.
Beat editor

Make drum patterns.

Tap out drum patterns on a grid. Choose how loud each hit is and where it sits in the speakers. Combine beats with melodies, recordings, and the rest of your song.

03 · Racks

Chain anything, in any order.

Every track has a rack — a left-to-right chain you fill with MIDI effects, an instrument, and audio effects. Drag modules around to change the order. The signal flows through whatever you put there.

Rack · Pad · 6 modules MIDI → INSTRUMENT → AUDIO FX → MASTER
SANDYNE Rack panel: a horizontal chain of modules — Arp arpeggiator, Random MIDI effect, Syna synthesizer, Aero reverb, Compressor, and Master bus — each shown as a vertical module with knobs and controls.
04 · Built-in instruments

Twelve instruments. Start playing now.

Open the browser, drag one onto a track, play. You get real recordings of a piano, drums and orchestra, plus a set of synths for original sounds — so you have something to play from minute one.

Terrain — wavetable synth UI with a 3D terrain visualizer, modulation paths, and ADSR envelopes
Synth

Terrain

A synth that builds its sound by tracing a path across a moving 3D landscape. Great for evolving, otherworldly tones.

Syna — three-oscillator polyphonic synth UI
Synth

Syna

A classic synth for leads, pads, basses and arpeggios.

Ambient — generative texture instrument UI
Synth · atmosphere

Ambient

Slowly-evolving textures that never quite repeat. Perfect for backgrounds and atmosphere.

Analog Drums — synthesized drum machine UI with multiple voice slots and per-piece controls
Drum machine

Analog Drums

Punchy electronic drum sounds — kick, snare, tom, hi-hat, cymbals — generated from scratch instead of recordings.

Robot — phrase-based synthetic voice instrument UI
Synth · voice

Robot

A synthetic voice that sings short phrases. Great for talk-box-style hooks.

Vocoder — spectral-shape display with Character, Carrier and Bands selectors, and knobs for Mod Gain, Gate, Attack, Release, Octave, Detune, Tone, Formant, Clarity, Sibilance, Width and Mix
Synth · vocal

Vocoder

Sing or talk into it and a built-in carrier turns your voice into a playable, robotic instrument. Classic vocoder hooks and synth-choir pads, with formant and band controls.

TerrainTerrain
PianoPiano
SynaSyna
DrumsDrums
AmbientAmbient
OrchestraOrchestra
RobotRobot
SamplerSampler
WaterWater
Analog DrumsAnalog Drums
SubSub
VocoderVocoder
Terrain
Piano
Syna
Drums
Ambient
Orchestra
Robot
Sampler
Water
Analog Drums
Sub
Vocoder
━━━ COMPLETE INSTRUMENT LIST ━━━
01 Piano Recordings of a real grand piano. Recorded
02 Drums Recordings of a real drum kit. Recorded
03 Syna Classic synth for leads and pads. Synth
04 Ambient Evolving background textures. Synth
05 Water Watery, rippling tones. Synth
06 Orchestra Strings, brass and woodwinds. Recorded
07 Sampler Play any audio file like an instrument. Sampler
08 Robot Synthetic voice that sings phrases. Synth
09 Terrain Synth that draws sound from a 3D landscape. Synth
10 Analog Drums Electronic drum machine. Drum machine
11 Sub Deep, focused bass synth. Synth
12 Vocoder Turns your voice into a playable instrument. Synth · vocal

→ Piano, Drums and Orchestra include extra sound files in the full download.

05 · Built-in effects

Shape, place, color, watch.

Built-in effects for making your tracks louder, warmer, more spacious, more distorted, or just easier to see. Use them on any track, or on the whole mix.

GateGate
MicroshiftMicroshift
OverdriveOverdrive
EQ Curve 3EQ Curve 3
FilterFilter
CompressorCompressor
ReverbReverb
DelayDelay
Pan 2DPan 2D
J-ChorusJ-Chorus
LimiterLimiter
Pan 3DPan 3D
BitcrusherBitcrusher
TapeTape
PhaserPhaser
VisualizerVisualizer
MaximizerMaximizer
Aero ReverbAero Reverb
EQ Curve NEQ Curve N
TunerTuner
TubeTube
Cabinet IRCabinet IR
ExciterExciter
ViberViber
ScratchScratch
HumanizerHumanizer
ArpeggiatorArpeggiator
MIDI MonitorMIDI Monitor
PitchPitch
RandomRandom
MIDI RouterMIDI Router
Gate
Microshift
Overdrive
EQ Curve 3
Filter
Compressor
Reverb
Delay
Pan 2D
J-Chorus
Limiter
Pan 3D
Bitcrusher
Tape
Phaser
Visualizer
Maximizer
Aero Reverb
EQ Curve N
Tuner
Tube
Cabinet IR
Exciter
Viber
Scratch
Humanizer
Arpeggiator
MIDI Monitor
Pitch
Random
MIDI Router
Tone & balance 03
EQ Curve 3 EQ Curve N Filter
Volume & loudness 05
Compressor Limiter Maximizer Exciter Gate
Space & echo 03
Delay Reverb Aero Reverb
Movement & stereo 06
J-Chorus Phaser Viber Microshift Pan 2D Pan 3D
Warmth & grit 05
Overdrive Tape Bitcrusher Tube Cabinet IR
See & tune 03
Visualizer Tuner Scratch
MIDI & notes 06
Humanizer Arpeggiator MIDI Monitor Pitch Random MIDI Router
06 · Web interface

Control it from any device on your network.

SANDYNE includes a built-in web interface. Open the page in any browser — phone, tablet, another laptop — and you can watch what's happening, record notes and audio, and tweak the mix without sitting in front of the main computer.

http://studio.local:58371 LIVE · 9 TRACKS · 39 CLIPS
SANDYNE web interface showing the TRACKS view in a browser: 9 colored instrument tracks (BG Pad, mellow arp, arp, SampleTank, two basses, BM-VICE, Synth pad, Repro-5) with MIDI clips laid out along the timeline, transport controls and port number at the top.

Watch from anywhere

See what's playing, scroll the timeline, switch between tracks, mixer, and visualizer views — all in a browser tab.

Record without touching the keyboard

Record notes and audio from your phone or tablet. Useful for capturing ideas while you're holding an instrument.

Mix from the couch

Mute, solo, volume and pan all work remotely. Set a balance from across the room without leaving where you're listening.

→ The web interface is limited compared to the desktop app — it's for monitoring and capture, not deep editing.

07 · Mixing

Two ways to mix.

SANDYNE has the classic vertical-fader mixer most music software uses, and a 2D Visual Mixer where every track becomes a marker on a stage. Use either, or both — they edit the same mix.

Visual Mixer · 9 tracks GHOSTS · ON · LUFS −10.5 INTEGR
SANDYNE Visual Mixer panel: nine numbered pucks placed across a 2D stage with horizontal pan and vertical volume axes, motion ghost-trails radiating from each puck, master strip and loudness meters on the right.
↳ Mix by feel, not by number. Drag left/right for pan, up/down for volume. The trailing colors show where each track has been moving over time — a quick way to see how busy a mix is.
08 · Movement

Two ways to make
your song breathe.

A mix sounds more alive when things move over time. SANDYNE gives you two ways to do that: recording a move once and replaying it, or letting a knob wobble on its own. Every knob shows both at a glance.

A · Record a move

Move a knob, play it back.

Press REC, touch any control, and perform the move. From now on, the same change happens automatically every time you play the song. Works on any knob — built-in or in your own plug-ins.

B · Make it move on its own

Give a knob a life of its own.

Set a knob where you want it, then attach a slow sweep, a beat-following pulse, or your own pattern. The value you set stays put while the sound moves around it. Great for filter sweeps, wobbles, and anything that needs to feel less robotic.

On every knob

The inner ring shows the value you set — what gets saved with your song. The outer ring shows the value you actually hear, including any movement. You can see both at a glance.

09 · Use your own plug-ins

Bring the plug-ins you
already own.

Plug-ins are extra instruments and effects you can install into music apps. If you already have some in the VST3 format, drop them in — they work just like the built-in ones. Save your song and everything comes back exactly as you left it.

  • Use plug-in instruments and effects anywhere in your mix
  • Record changes to any knob and replay them
  • Make any knob move on its own over time
  • Find all your installed plug-ins in one browser
10 · Save your song

Save it as a file. Or several.

Save the whole song, just a section, or each track on its own (handy for sharing with someone who'll mix or master it). Pros can also drive everything from a terminal.

WAV
Studio quality · large files
FLAC
Lossless · smaller files
MP3
For sharing online
MIDI
Just the notes (no sound)
Separate tracks
Each track as its own file
JSON
Project details (for scripting)

From first idea
to finished song.

SANDYNE is free. Bring your plug-ins, your samples, your controller — or just start with what's built in.

Download — Windows Download — Mac Download — Linux
FREE DOWNLOAD ~500 MB Windows 10 or newer No account required